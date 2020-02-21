Advanced search

Nursery which was struck by lightening to reopen on the weekend

PUBLISHED: 08:16 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 21 February 2020

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Worle nursery which closed down after being struck by lightning last year will reopen on the weekend.

Ready Steady Go, in Mendip Avenue, was struck during a storm in June and has been closed ever since.

The roof caved in on Tara Maher and Sam Filer's former grandmother's home just 10 minutes after youngsters had left for the day.

MORE: 'Severe structural damage' to nursery after struck by lightning.

The future of the building, transformed into a nursery for children up to five years old almost 20 years ago, was uncertain after the strike, and heavy rain destroyed the belongings inside.

The nursery will host a reopening party tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford will cut the ribbon, and drinks, nibbles and entertainment will be provided.

Special offers for child bookings will also be available on the day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

The La Retraite on Walliscote Road. Picture: Eleanor Young

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

The La Retraite on Walliscote Road. Picture: Eleanor Young

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rocked by rider injury

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Barrie bags top prize as Brean seniors survive Storm Dennis at February medal

New women's captain Linda Edmondson (left) receiving her jacket from Lyn Bird at Brean Golf Club

Nearly 250 homes secured for Locking village

248 homes to be built at Handley Place in Locking Parklands

Nursery which was struck by lightening to reopen on the weekend

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council tax hike approved in 2020-21 budget

North Somerset Council sets budget for 2020/21.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24