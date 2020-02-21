Nursery which was struck by lightening to reopen on the weekend

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle nursery which closed down after being struck by lightning last year will reopen on the weekend.

Ready Steady Go, in Mendip Avenue, was struck during a storm in June and has been closed ever since.

The roof caved in on Tara Maher and Sam Filer's former grandmother's home just 10 minutes after youngsters had left for the day.

The future of the building, transformed into a nursery for children up to five years old almost 20 years ago, was uncertain after the strike, and heavy rain destroyed the belongings inside.

The nursery will host a reopening party tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.

Weston's mayor Mark Canniford will cut the ribbon, and drinks, nibbles and entertainment will be provided.

Special offers for child bookings will also be available on the day.