Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

PUBLISHED: 09:41 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 13 August 2019

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

An incident involving three teenagers who robbed a victim of their mobile phone is being investigated by police.

The robbery happened at 10.50pm on July 14 in car park area of Worle Railway Station, in Park Way.

The victim was approached by three teenagers and pushed to the floor. They then took his mobile phone.

One of the suspects, believed to be aged between 18 and 20 years old, was described as being of slim build with short blonde hair and wearing a light coloured top.

The victim suffered scratches and bruises in the incident.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have seen anything which could help our enquiries.

"If you are able to help, contact us on 101, quoting the reference 5219160813."

