Police to hold bike marking event in Worle

PUBLISHED: 08:55 10 January 2020

The Worle beat team will be in Sainsburys car park. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Police officers are encouraging people who got new bikes for Christmas to get them security marked.

Officers from the Worle beat team will be at Sainsbury's, in Queensway, on January 26 to carry out security marking of bike frames, in an effort to deter thieves.

The bike marking will take place between 9am-3pm and bicycle owners are being urged to get their bikes security marked to stop potential thieves from taking their bike.

PC Jason Way said: "Having a bike frame security marked will often deter opportunist thieves.

"It certainly helps us return stolen bikes to their owners.

"We're sure many children and adults have had new bikes for Christmas, some quite expensive, so it makes sense to have them security marked.

"Theses events have proved extremely popular in the past and we hope people will support the next event at the end of the month."

