Rise in garage thefts prompts police to issue warning

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 August 2019

Garage thefts have increased in Worle. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

People are being urged by police 'to be alert but not alarmed' after a surge in garage break-ins were reported.

Police have reported an increase in thefts from garages in Worle and the surrounding areas.

Break-ins were also reported in Mead Vale and Worlebury earlier this year.

In April, Worle police beat team member Dave Bennett urged people in the area 'to be vigilant'.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman added: "Due to an increase in thefts from garages in the Worle area, we'd like to ask residents to ensure their garages are locked up and secured and valuable items inside are secured.

"We ask residents to be alert but not alarmed and to report any suspicious behaviour.

"If you are a victim of crime, please report this on 101 or 999.

"PCSOs are also available for free bike  and property marking, please get in touch with your local beat team on 101 or through our website."

