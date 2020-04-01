Advanced search

Pre-school owner posts videos online to keep children entertained

PUBLISHED: 16:55 01 April 2020

Julie McCallum has been posting videos on Facebook. Picture: George McCallum

Julie McCallum has been posting videos on Facebook. Picture: George McCallum

Archant

A pre-school owner is keeping children entertained while they are away from the classroom.

Just like Joe Wicks, Julie McCallum, the joint owner of Play & Learn Pre-School, based at Mead Vale Primary School and Worle Village Primary School, has been uploading videos to Facebook where she reads stories, sings songs, dances and gives shout-outs to the children.

Julie’s son George said: “These are all things she would normally do while at preschool, but when you can’t get to preschool, you must bring the preschool to the children and families. She’s had an overwhelmingly positive response from parents and their kids both current and old, as well as people from across the UK who haven’t ever been to her preschool, one of her videos had more than 1,200 views.

“I just think it’s a lovely thing to do in these times, she does this because she loves her job and cares so much.”

