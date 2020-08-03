Primary school gets safety award

A Worle primary school has become the first school in the country to be awarded the Online Safety Mark for the fourth time.

St Mark’s Primary School obtained the award from the South West Grid for Learning through a desktop assessment of the quality of its provision.

Headteacher Helen Bath said: “We are delighted to have attained this award. The staff, governors and parents continually seek to ensure the safety of our children both now and in the future and this award recognises these efforts.”

The assessor said pupils are ‘well informed about online safety’ and that they are ‘actively involved’ through events such as family group sessions where the school council helped to educate their fellow pupils.

The ongoing progress of the school was also recognised.

Mrs Bath added: “It demonstrates that at St Mark’s we continually seek to evolve our provision to support children on their life-long learning journey.”