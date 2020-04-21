Worle PCSO wins award for community work

PCSO Michael Benfield presented with his award by PCC Sue Mountstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle Archant

A PCSO has been rewarded for his work in the community.

PCSO Michael Benfield was recognised at the police and crime commissioner (PCC) Pride Awards ceremony, hosted by PCC Sue Mountstevens, for his hard work in supporting businesses in Worle who had issues with antisocial behaviour last year.

Following his support, the area now feels much calmer.

Michael said: “It’s lovely to be recognised on an individual basis but it’s all a team effort.

“I joined this organisation many years ago as a handyman but applied to do this role 14 years ago and I have been working in the area since.

“Everyone works well together and everyone gets stuck in to problem-solve and help people with their problems and that’s what I like about it.”

Rachel Eveleigh was also recognised for her role as volunteer cadet leader for the Weston Police Cadets.