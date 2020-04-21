Advanced search

Worle PCSO wins award for community work

PUBLISHED: 18:56 21 April 2020

PCSO Michael Benfield presented with his award by PCC Sue Mountstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle

PCSO Michael Benfield presented with his award by PCC Sue Mountstevens. Picture: Jeff Searle

Archant

A PCSO has been rewarded for his work in the community.

PCSO Michael Benfield was recognised at the police and crime commissioner (PCC) Pride Awards ceremony, hosted by PCC Sue Mountstevens, for his hard work in supporting businesses in Worle who had issues with antisocial behaviour last year.

Following his support, the area now feels much calmer.

Michael said: “It’s lovely to be recognised on an individual basis but it’s all a team effort.

“I joined this organisation many years ago as a handyman but applied to do this role 14 years ago and I have been working in the area since.

“Everyone works well together and everyone gets stuck in to problem-solve and help people with their problems and that’s what I like about it.”

Rachel Eveleigh was also recognised for her role as volunteer cadet leader for the Weston Police Cadets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Funerals during lockdown: what you need to know

Funeral directors will remain open during lockdown to help you and your family at this difficult time. Picture: Getty Images

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Funerals during lockdown: what you need to know

Funeral directors will remain open during lockdown to help you and your family at this difficult time. Picture: Getty Images

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway bosses committed to racing

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

There With You: How to join an online library during lockdown

Msny have took to online libraries during lockdown.

Footballers enjoy lockdown loo roll challenge

Hutton Football Club takes on the lockdown loo roll challenge.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.
Drive 24