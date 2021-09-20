News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Pub nominated for pub of the year in national awards

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:35 PM September 20, 2021   
Licensees Glynn and Linzi Smith.

Licensees Glynn and Linzi Smith.

A Worle pub has been shortlisted in the Great British Pub Awards.

Admiral Taverns, which owns the Old King's Head, has nominated the public house for pub of the year.

Earlier this year, the pub, in The Scaurs, won Admiral's regional garden competition following an extensive redevelopment.

During the various lockdowns, licensees Glynn and Linzi Smith adapted and developed the outside garden, which now includes a children’s play area, a fire pit, festival-style lighting, two gazebos, seating pods and a spectacular outside bar.

Views from the Old Kings Head pub garden.

Views from the Old Kings Head pub garden.

Glynn said: "Our brewery development manager has been impressed with us and clearly so were the decision makers as we won the regional garden award for the whole of the South earlier this year.

"The awards finals night takes place on Tuesday night in London. But we have decided to spend it with our nearest and dearest and stream the event at the pub by holding a black tie and dress to impress event with a buffet and entertainment afterwards."

