Pub fun day raises hundreds of pounds for charities

Published: 7:37 AM July 28, 2021

Almost £1,000 was raised at Obbo Fest. - Credit: Obbo Fest

A day of family activities raised almost £1,000 for two charities at the weekend.

Obbo Fest took place in Worle on Saturday at The Observatory pub, in Beckett Road.

Almost £1,000 was raised at Obbo Fest. - Credit: Obbo Fest

Five DJs performed and a number of brave volunteers took part in head shaves, leg waxing, a spicy wing challenge and more.

Almost £1,000 was raised at Obbo Fest. - Credit: Obbo Fest

Organiser Claire Wheatcroft said: "Despite the weather we had a really good turn out. Through head shaves, waxing, spicy chicken wing challenge, inflatables and tombola stalls we managed to raise £957. We are hoping to round that up to £1,000 so £500 will go to MIND charity and £500 to Ronald McDonald House.

"Our staff were amazing on the day and Jodie and Danny helped us out amazingly I can’t thank the local people enough."

Almost £1,000 was raised at Obbo Fest. - Credit: Obbo Fest

Almost £1,000 was raised at Obbo Fest. - Credit: Obbo Fest