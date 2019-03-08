WATCH: Windows smashed at Worle pub in ‘unprovoked and targeted attack’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:55 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 15 October 2019

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

The Parihs Pump in Queensway retail park, Worle.

Archant

A Worle pub had three windows smashed in an 'unprovoked and targeted attack'.

Police are looking to speak to this man. Picture: Paul Renhard

The Parish Pump, in Queensway, had one window smashed through and two more damaged after being hit by a hammer at around 2am on Saturday.

Landlord Paul Renhard said it was 'clearly not an attempt to break in'.

He told the Mercury: "We are still open and luckily one of our customers is a window fitter and managed to sort out the damage and secured the property.

"The biggest window has completely gone through and the two others are in a bad way, but the most important thing is no one was hurt.

Three windows were smashed. Picture: Paul Renhard

"Someone has taken a hammer to all three but it is clearly not an attempt to break in, this was an unprovoked and targeted attack.

"It's a huge shame as this is the first time any incident of this kind has happened, but we are still open and fortunately it has not affected business too much."

Three windows were smashed. Picture: Paul RenhardThree windows were smashed. Picture: Paul Renhard

The public house is owned by North Somerset Council, which purchased the North Worle District Centre - home to the pub, Sainsbury's, TK Maxx and five smaller retail units - in March last year for £37.95million.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is investigating the incident.

Three windows were smashed. Picture: Paul RenhardThree windows were smashed. Picture: Paul Renhard

Its spokesman said: "We received a report of a criminal damage at a public house in Queensway on Saturday morning at about 2am.

"A window was smashed and police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us quoting reference number 5219236368."

Two people rushed to hospital after three-car collision

A three-car collision took place in Congresbury this morning.Picture: Weston Fire Station

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Balloon ban across North Somerset

Sky lanterns will not be allowed to be released.

Weston woman sentenced for helping two sex offenders flee open prison

Zara Barrett pleaded guilty to assisting two escaped prisoners.

Police investigation into theft of power tools

Police tweeted an image of the stolen tools. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

