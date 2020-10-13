Advanced search

Worle pub reopens after staff member test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:25 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 13 October 2020

The Nut Tree. Picture: Jeremy Long

Jeremy Long / JCL PHOTOGRAPHY

A Worle pub has reopened after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nut Tree closed on Wednesday after a back of house team member had tested positive for the virus.

The staff member had not been in direct contact with customers.

A deep clean of the public house, in Ebdon Road, was undertaken and the pub reopened over the weekend.

Its spokesman said: “We have received notification that member of our back of house team has been confirmed as Covid positive, this staff member has since been in isolation.

“We’ve scrubbed and cleaned, fogged and polished from cutlery to carpets and gantries to glasses and everything in between.

“We’re pleased to say we have now reopened and the member of our team is doing well.

“As always, staff and customer safety has always been our top priority and this is a very sensitive situation for us all.

“Thank you to everyone for you well wishes and kind messages.”

