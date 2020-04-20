Advanced search

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

PUBLISHED: 07:55 21 April 2020

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Archant

A Worle pub and its beer garden could be converted into a nursery.

The owners of The Woodspring have tried to market it as a public house without success, according to a planning application submitted to North Somerset Council, but they have had interest from nursery chain MamaBear.

Plans have been submitted to turn the High Street pub into a nursery for 100 babies and children up to the age of five.

The applicant said: “In recent years The Woodspring has been run by a succession of tenants or managers with intermittent closures, and the owners, The Ei Group Ltd, have not been able to lease the pub, or sell the freehold to a potential licensee.

“We understand that no credible interest has been shown in this either other than from developers and ourselves looking to change the use to an alternative community facility; a children’s day nursery.

“There would remain a choice of two alternative public houses in the High Street itself, The Lamb and The Golden Lion, and a third one just as close, The Old Kings Head in The Scaurs; all within a short walk of the application site.

“There would therefore not be any reduction in the community’s ability to meet its day-to-day needs.

“It is concluded that the proposals accord with the development plan and there are also social, economic and environmental benefits which weigh in favour of granting planning permission.”

The Woodspring has a beer garden, parking and space inside to seat 90 customers, plus a bar, kitchen, cellar and toilets. It was trading before all pubs were closed by the Government.

The owners instructed Fleurets, which specialise in public houses, to market a new free of tie lease for the Woodspring in June.

With no interest forthcoming, the owners amended the instruction in October to the sale of the freehold.

MamaBear runs day nurseries in Bristol, Yeovil, Taunton, Paignton, Torquay and Plymouth.

If the plans are approved, the converted pub would open from 7am until 7pm from Monday to Friday and employ 21 staff.

The existing beer garden would be retained to provide a significant area of outdoor play space.

The council will decide the application.



Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Funerals during lockdown: what you need to know

Funeral directors will remain open during lockdown to help you and your family at this difficult time. Picture: Getty Images

Weston lifeboat rescues two cut off by the tide at Birnbeck Island

Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Readers thank man disinfecting Weston ATMS

Neil Marsh has been disinfecting around Weston voluntarily

