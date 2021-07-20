News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Mayor praises excellent Archie after community clean-up  

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:00 PM July 20, 2021   
Weston's mayor James Clayton praised young Archie.

Weston's mayor James Clayton praised young Archie. - Credit: Shane Dean

A green-fingered youngster went the extra mile to make sure his local park was up to scratch.

Archie Matthews, aged 14 of Worle Community School Academy, is so community minded that he even takes care of greenery in his nearby park. 

Archie spent hours removing weeds from paths, and cutting back overgrown bushes so that it is safer and nicer for everybody to use.

Due to Archie's work, the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton, came to visit him in person to congratulate him on his outstanding effort.

Cllr Clayton said: “The work that Archie has carried out improving the local area for everyone to enjoy is nothing short of remarkable. 

“There are so many young kids like Archie out there in our town doing remarkable things. 

“My plan as mayor is to shine a positive light on our youth and give them the recognition they deserve. Young Archie is a prime example of this and a good role model to other youths.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Amber weather warning for extreme heat in Weston 
  2. 2 Multiple people rescued from mud in Weston and Brean as temperatures soar
  3. 3 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  1. 4 Extinction Rebellion protests Bristol Airport's attempt to overturn council’s no-expansion decision
  2. 5 ‘Super Support’ Grants available to businesses across area
  3. 6 Hundreds head to town for Weston Bike Night
  4. 7 July 19: What changes has the Grand Pier made?
  5. 8 July 19: What are the new Covid rules in Weston pubs?
  6. 9 Council could take control of housing sites in Weston after lack of action
  7. 10 Bristol Airport asks travellers to wear face masks

Archie, who is also part of Jill Dando News, said: “I was so fed up of looking at an overgrown mess, so I took it upon myself to do something about it.

"I was so pleased that the mayor congratulated me for my hard work.”

Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Grand Atlantic Hotel.

North Somerset Council

Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp

Carrington Walker

person
Pizza Hut closed in September.

Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist could build drive-thru...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the Royal Pier Hotel concept.

Heritage

Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon