Mayor praises excellent Archie after community clean-up  

Published: 2:00 PM July 20, 2021

A green-fingered youngster went the extra mile to make sure his local park was up to scratch.

Archie Matthews, aged 14 of Worle Community School Academy, is so community minded that he even takes care of greenery in his nearby park.

Archie spent hours removing weeds from paths, and cutting back overgrown bushes so that it is safer and nicer for everybody to use.

Due to Archie's work, the mayor of Weston, Cllr James Clayton, came to visit him in person to congratulate him on his outstanding effort.

Cllr Clayton said: “The work that Archie has carried out improving the local area for everyone to enjoy is nothing short of remarkable.

“There are so many young kids like Archie out there in our town doing remarkable things.

“My plan as mayor is to shine a positive light on our youth and give them the recognition they deserve. Young Archie is a prime example of this and a good role model to other youths.”

Archie, who is also part of Jill Dando News, said: “I was so fed up of looking at an overgrown mess, so I took it upon myself to do something about it.

"I was so pleased that the mayor congratulated me for my hard work.”