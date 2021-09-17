PICTURES: New Aldi store opens in shopping district

Gallery

Published: 8:16 AM September 17, 2021

A new Aldi store opened its doors to customers yesterday (Thursday), with Team GB Olympic rowing hero Matt Langridge cutting the red ribbon.

The store, in Worle's Queensway District Centre, will be run by store manager Simon Cloke, along with a team of 27 colleagues.

Team GB gold medallist Matt Langridge gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at Beckett Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh, aimed at school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Matt Langridge with class 6 of Beckett Primary School. - Credit: McCann

Langridge, a gold medallist from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, focused on the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself. He also talked to pupils about his experience of competing as an Olympian and shared his challenging training regime.

Aldi offered pupils at the primary school the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store.

Store manager Simon Cloke and Team GB's Matt Langridge. - Credit: McCann

Store manager Simon Cloke said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Worle. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

"I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Beckett Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB's Matt Langridge with Beckett Primary School competition winner Jesse. - Credit: McCann

Matt Langridge added: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi store here in Worle. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at Beckett Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

"Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Team GB's Matt Langridge handing out goody bags to customer Jane Bradfield. - Credit: McCann

Additionally, Aldi is calling on local charities and food banks in Worle to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

The Aldi store opened in Worle's Queensway District Centre. - Credit: McCann

Any interested charities can email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store is open from 8am-10pm on Monday's to Saturday's and 10am-4pm on Sunday's.