Two shops opening for first time next week
- Credit: Henry Woodsford
Two shops will open their doors to customers next week.
Aldi and Home Bargains, in Worle's Queensway District Centre, will open on September 16 and 18 respectively.
They are the final stores to open at the shopping area after The Food Warehouse opened in July.
Aldi will be run by store manager Simon Cloke, along with a team of 27 colleagues.
As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, the new store will offer more customers access to Aldi’s products.
To celebrate the store opening, Simon Cloke and his team will be joined by Olympic gold medallist Matt Langridge to cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.
Mr Cloke said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Worle. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s first store in the area and having Olympic hero, Matt Langridge, join us will make it a morning to remember.”
Matt Langridge added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The new store is calling on local charities and food banks in Worle to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.
Aldi is also looking to open three more stores in the area and is looking for sites in Weston, Cheddar and Nailsea.