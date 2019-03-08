Advanced search

Worle woman celebrates 103rd birthday

PUBLISHED: 08:56 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 30 May 2019

Irene Newey celebrating her 103rd birthday with family and friends. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Irene Newey celebrating her 103rd birthday with family and friends. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Worle resident has celebrated her 103rd birthday this week.

Irene Newey had a party to mark the occasion on Tuesday at Summer Lane Care Home, in Diamond Batch.

Irene was born in Birmingham in 1916 but moved to Weston in the 1940s.

Her father was killed during the first Battle of Ypres in World War One and she lost her mother seven years later and was brought up by her grandmother.

Throughout her life Irene has enjoyed books and written much poetry, some of which has been published and read by her on the radio.

For many years, Irene was a member of the townswomen's guild in Weston.

She also attended Milton Methodist Church, but now makes visits to Locking Castle Church where she has established long-lasting friendships.

She has one son, two grandsons and five great-grandsons.

