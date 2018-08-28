Charity founder to climb Welsh mountain to raise money for starving Kenyans

Brian Humphreys will climb Pen y Fan in February. Archant

A Welsh mountain will be conquered by a Worle walker keen to help some of the world’s most poorest people.

Brian Humphreys will tackle Pen y Fan next month.

Proceeds from his climb will be donated to the Kenyan Foodbank.

Brian, aged 70, has been to Africa a number of times to help people and set up the Kenya Hope Charity in 2017, which he is chairman of.

Last year raised money to pay for new huts and to carry out repairs to damaged roofs.

He said: “Many elderly widows and caregivers are disabled because after breaking a bone, they could not afford medical treatment, yet they still have to work the land to grow crops to feed their orphans.

“Every year as a charity, we climb mountains trying to make a difference to desperately poor families to give the children hope for a brighter future, so I decided to climb one myself.”

Brian is keen to hear from would-be volunteers this month who would wish to travel to Kenya to help him this year.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/kenyahopecharity or by calling Brian on 01934 520587.