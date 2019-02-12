PICTURES: Castle Batch fun day
PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 March 2019
Youngsters and their parents enjoyed the good weather to raise money for a charity in Worle at the weekend.
A family fun day was held at the Castle Batch Community Centre, in Bishop Avenue, on Saturday.
Money was raised for Sands, a charity supporting families coping with stillbirth or infant loss.
Balloon artists, a bouncy castle and face painting entertained kids, while Disney’s Olaf made an appearance.
Stallholders from Devollo’s Designs, Darcey’s and S&C Imaginations were on hand throughout the day, while refreshments were provided by Lucy’s Cakes, mmm Coffee and Cliff’s Bowls ‘N’ Rolls.
Youngsters could paint and decorate their own kindness rocks thanks to Weston Super Rocks, which were then hidden for others to find.
Prizes were donated by the Grand Pier, Beauty Oasis Spa, The Oonicorn Bazaar and Mendip Snowsport Centre for a raffle.
The final fundraising total is not yet known.