PICTURES: Castle Batch fun day

PUBLISHED: 13:00 01 March 2019

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters and their parents enjoyed the good weather to raise money for a charity in Worle at the weekend.

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Organiser Kate Gregory with Olaf and his friend Sophia. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Organiser Kate Gregory with Olaf and his friend Sophia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A family fun day was held at the Castle Batch Community Centre, in Bishop Avenue, on Saturday.

Money was raised for Sands, a charity supporting families coping with stillbirth or infant loss.

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Lottie getting her face painted by Devello's Designs. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Lottie getting her face painted by Devello's Designs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Balloon artists, a bouncy castle and face painting entertained kids, while Disney’s Olaf made an appearance.

Stallholders from Devollo’s Designs, Darcey’s and S&C Imaginations were on hand throughout the day, while refreshments were provided by Lucy’s Cakes, mmm Coffee and Cliff’s Bowls ‘N’ Rolls.

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Tania Bodalia from Weston Super Rocks painting rocks with Lilly and Ava. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Tania Bodalia from Weston Super Rocks painting rocks with Lilly and Ava. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Youngsters could paint and decorate their own kindness rocks thanks to Weston Super Rocks, which were then hidden for others to find.

Prizes were donated by the Grand Pier, Beauty Oasis Spa, The Oonicorn Bazaar and Mendip Snowsport Centre for a raffle.

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Balloon magic with Damien and Ruby. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Balloon magic with Damien and Ruby. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The final fundraising total is not yet known.

Family fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Balloon magic with Damien and Ruby. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFamily fun day at the Castle Batch Community Centre in Worle. Balloon magic with Damien and Ruby. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

