Older person's information day to be held in Worle

PUBLISHED: 18:06 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 08 July 2019

Home Instead will host an older person's information day. Picture: Home Instead

Archant

Elderly people will be able to find out more information on support services available to them next month.

Home Instead will host an older person's information day at Hope Church, in Worle High Street, on July 11 from 10am-1pm.

Around 20 companies, support providers and charities will exhibit what services they can offer to older people across the area to help them to stay happy, healthy and safely living independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

A Home Instead spokesman said: "This event can enable people to arrange assistive aids and services before they get to a point of desperation when they find suddenly they can't manage and have no one to call for help.

"Our goal with this event is to make people aware and informed of what is available to them, and to help them put arrangements in place for the near future so they can remain living in their own homes for as long as possible."

This event will be free for people to attend.

