Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

A Worle school is in the running to win a £10,000 prize to boost its security measures.

Mendip Green Primary School, in Greenwood Drive, has been nominated to win the cash in Stanley Security’s competition.

People can vote online for free for the school they think is most deserving of the prize, and Mendip Green was second in the schools with more than 300 students category with 1,438 votes when the Mercury went to press.

Lorraine Young, the school’s pupil and family support worker, said: “The funding will make a huge difference to improve our students’ safety.

“We have many different ideas in mind, including putting more key pads on doors for the safeguarding of our children to increase, improve and maintain our onsite security.”

