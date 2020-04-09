Advanced search

School creates 50 masks for frontline staff

PUBLISHED: 09:48 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 09 April 2020

Head of DT David Clay and principal Angelos Markoutsas created 50 masks. Picture: Shane Dean

A secondary school principal and teacher have made 50 face masks to be used by an NHS doctors’ surgery.

Priory Community School Academy principal Angelos Markoutsas and head of design and technology David Clay spent five hours answering the call of Highbridge Medical Centre who were eager for the supplies.

They both cut the visors to shape and used school equipment to finish them off before delivering to the surgery.

It came two days after they and Worle Community School Academy delivered hundreds of boxes of goggles to Weston General Hospital and care homes.

MORE: Teacher sets lockdown running challenge to raise money for NHS.

Fellow Priory Learning Trust school The King Alfred School Academy took theirs to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

Angelos said: “Our goggles donations were very popular on social media, which led to Highbridge Medical Centre getting in touch. It was an idea that came about while I was listening to the radio as lots of GP surgeries were asking for protective gear.

“I had a conversation with David because DT departments are ideal for creating this kind of equipment and he came up with this ingenious idea of creating masks. We spoke to a clinician and David was able to come up with a suitable design. We were delighted to assist and so we made 50 and would be happy to make more. It took us a few hours, they are very easy to clean and to assemble.

“Our school is at the centre of the community and this is the very least we can do to help our wonderful NHS.”

Hospitals across the country are in need of more personal protective equipment as front-line staff treat critically ill coronavirus patients.

Mendip Vale surgeries had 10 3D-printed masks delivered to them by Jay Yendole earlier this week. Angelos and David also featured on BBC Points West last week.

Neville Coles, executive principal of the trust, said: “This is simply wonderful thinking by David and Angelos.

“Amid all the chaos at this current time, I want to say publicly how lucky we are to have such dedicated people in all our schools and academies across the region – all staff working now in our schools are stars and working their socks off to support our NHS and keep some semblance of normality.”

