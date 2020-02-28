Gallery

PICTURES: Nursery which was struck by lightning last year reopens after rebuild

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle nursery which was stuck by lightning last year has reopened.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families exploring the garden at the reopening of the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Families exploring the garden at the reopening of the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue, has been closed since June.

A storm caused serious structural damage to Tara Maher and Sam Filer's former grandmother's home just 10 minutes after youngsters had left for the day.

The future of the building, which was transformed into a nursery for children up to five years old almost 20 years ago, was uncertain after the strike and heavy rain destroyed items inside.

They were told the insurance money would cover the cost of rebuilding and the whole house was rebuilt from scratch, apart from the foundations.

Mickey Mouse at the reopening of the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mickey Mouse at the reopening of the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

MORE: Rebuilding work begins.

Weston's mayor, Mark Canniford, cut the ribbon to mark its reopening on February 22 and gave a speech to guests, commenting on the impact of community team work.

Sam told the Mercury: "Everything went really well and we had more than 100 people turn up throughout the day.

"We have had a really good response and support from the community and I can't thank them enough for their fundraising.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare Cllr Mark Canniford and Mrs Estelle Canniford helping Mickey Mouse and owners Tara Maher and Sam Filer reopen the Ready Steady Go Nursery in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We had a number of parents book spaces for their children on the day and we've since had some coming to us off the back of recommendations.

"It's been a very busy couple of weeks, with builders coming in and out and the opening being put back a week due to some minor delays, but we are all set now and it's a great feeling."

The pair had run a smaller nursery service from nearby Mendip Green Primary School, which gave them full use of its facilities as they were without office space and a kitchen to prepare meals for youngsters.

A planning application was also submitted to North Somerset Council to convert the garage into a kitchen, which was approved in October.

Financial support from the community saw more than £2,000 raised through a series of fundraisers, plus donations of toys and equipment, with the funds going towards outdoor equipment and redesigning the garden.

Two plaques were laid on the day, one to mark Cllr Canniford's reopening of the nursery, and another to thank the community for its fundraising efforts, which paid for the garden.