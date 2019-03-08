Busy bridge to undergo five-week refurbishment

Summer Lane Bridge will be refurbished for five weeks. Picture: Google Archant

A busy commuter road near junction 21 of the M5 will be partly closed due to roadworks for five weeks.

Maintenance work on Summer Lane Bridge in Worle started yesterday (Wednesday) and will run until October 17.

Network Rail's refurbishment programme involves grit blasting, which can be very noisy, before metal repair work and repainting.

Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained at all times but vehicles will be under traffic management.

North Somerset Council says traffic will be reduced to a single lane with a tidal one-way system in place.

In the morning rush hour, vehicles will be directed southbound towards West Wick roundabout, while in the evening vehicles will be directed northbound from West Wick roundabout.

Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force.

