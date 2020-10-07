Advanced search

Dementia centre opens in Worle

PUBLISHED: 16:55 07 October 2020

The mayor and mayoress of Weston with staff at The Birch Dementia Centre opening day. Picture: The Birch

The mayor and mayoress of Weston with staff at The Birch Dementia Centre opening day. Picture: The Birch

A dementia day care centre has launched in Worle.

The Birch Dementia Centre has opened its doors in The Scaurs.

The Birch is a community engagement and activity day care centre for people living with the illness in North Somerset.

Day care provision at the Birch includes a programme aimed at those not ready for a traditional care environment.

Sessions are built around attendees themselves, and through detailed discussions with individuals, provide a direct link with their own hobbies and interests.

With an emphasis on fun, engagement and confidence building, the Birch team’s personal approach is offering an essential lifeline to family members who may not be able to cope with a caring role.

Director Charlotte Coetzee said: “Our open day was really positive and we had plenty of interest. The Mayor and Mayoress of Weston came along and were really supportive and encouraging which was great.”

