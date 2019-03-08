Advanced search

Permanent home for boxing club?

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 March 2019

The team from Warrior Gym in Worle.

The team from Warrior Gym in Worle.

Archant

A boxing club in Worle is looking to make its temporary home permanent.

Warrior Gym has used the industrial unit since 2013. Picture: GoogleWarrior Gym has used the industrial unit since 2013. Picture: Google

Warrior Gym has been running an amateur boxing club and martial arts school in the Coker Road industrial estate since 2013, but its temporary planning consent has lapsed.

The 550sqm unit has two floors and is the home of the Weston Warriors kick boxing academy.

The premises had been untouched from the originally approved use as an industrial unit since November 2011.

A design and access statement said: “There is no shortage of available industrial premises in the wider Weston area.

The team from Warrior Gym in Worle.The team from Warrior Gym in Worle.

“Warrior Gym is now well established and if the business has to relocate, this will invariably have an adverse effect on its future viability.”

Weston Town Council has submitted a neutral response on the North Somerset planning portal ahead of the latter making a decision.

