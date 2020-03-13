Mass unwrap of unnecessary single-use plastic at supermarket

Surfers Against Sewage representitive Jeff George (right) with Debbie Apted from Plastic Free Weston with Sainsburys' manager Robin Ireland and deputy Ben Cole. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Shoppers were stripped of their plastic packaging on the weekend.

Surfers Against Sewage and Plastic Free Weston hosted a mass unwrap at Sainsbury's on Saturday.

Shoppers paid for their goods as normal but had the option of removing items from their packaging and placing them back in their baskets.

Mass unwraps have taken place at supermarkets across the country to show how much single-use plastics are used by supermarkets.

An Everyday Plastic Report revealed 295 billion pieces of plastic are thrown away every year.

Jeff George, of Surfers Against Sewage, said: 'What we wanted to bring to people's attention was how much unnecessary single-use packaging is used on their products.'

Debbie Apted, from Plastic Free Weston, added: 'It does seem more and more people are making a conscious decision not to buy so much stuff wrapped in needless plastic.'