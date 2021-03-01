Head shave for the NHS

Published: 6:00 PM March 1, 2021

A member of staff at a Worle salon has shaved her head for charity.

Deborah Isaac, of The Hair Salon in Station Road, is raising money for the NHS Charities Together.

The charities together campaign was set up as the NHS is facing the most challenging period in its history.

Donations to NHS Charities Together will improve services for patients and support NHS staff to continue their vital work.

So far Deborah has raised £600, £400 short of her £1,000 target.

She said: "I know I’ve done it before but I’ve decided to do it again.

"Yes I have shaved my head - this time it’s for all of the wonderful NHS workers out there.

"You are doing an amazing job and I am doing this to say thank you.

"I am hoping to raise at least £1,000 so please get donating."

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/going-bare-to-show-i-care