Gruelling 800-mile challenge completed to mark fitness centre reopening
- Credit: Shane Dean
Students, staff and businesses have completed the Land's End to John O’ Groats charity challenge for UNICEF to celebrate a fitness centre reopening.
The Paula Radcliffe Centre at Priory Community School Academy has reopened with the completion of a charity challenge for Yemen via UNICEF and The MPS Society.
Participants cycled, rowed and trained the 874 miles, reaching the end of the virtual journey in nearly nine hours.
Organiser Vanessa Mawford said: “Thank you to everyone who took part and helped to fundraise. We are delighted to reopen the Paula Radcliffe Centre.”
Staff from businesses including Elementa Support Services, Sansum Solutions Group and Xenint helped out.
Paula Radcliffe said: “The importance of the centre reopening is huge for the wellbeing of all members of the community.
“All members of society have been impacted by this pandemic and the importance of physical activity and access to such centres has never been more vital.”
The centre is used by students during the day, and for the rest of the time is open to adults.
Sarah Morrison of Elementa said: "This charity event was such a fantastic way to reopen and be available for the fitness of the community. It was great to play our part."