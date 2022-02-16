Primary school in Worle celebrates first 'good' Ofsted score

A primary school in Worle celebrated its first 'good' Ofsted rating since reforming under new management in 2017.

St Martin's Primary School, on Spring Hill, was rated 'good' at an inspection held last month.

Ofsted found the school met the needs of children with special educational needs, and the mental and physical health of pupils are 'prioritised' by the school.

The report also said 'children take pride in their learning' and 'pupils feel safe.'

The report also said mathematics is one of the school's 'strengths'.

However, the inspectors said teaching of phonics needs to be improved as does history and geography curriculums too.

Headteacher Yvonne Barnes, said: "I am delighted with our recent inspection result.

"It reflects the commitment of all the highly skilled staff and the good quality education the children receive both academically and for their individual personal development and wellbeing.

"A big thank you to the whole school community for their on-going support."

To view the full report, visit Ofsted here.