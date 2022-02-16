Primary school in Worle celebrates first 'good' Ofsted score
- Credit: St. Martin's
A primary school in Worle celebrated its first 'good' Ofsted rating since reforming under new management in 2017.
St Martin's Primary School, on Spring Hill, was rated 'good' at an inspection held last month.
Ofsted found the school met the needs of children with special educational needs, and the mental and physical health of pupils are 'prioritised' by the school.
The report also said 'children take pride in their learning' and 'pupils feel safe.'
The report also said mathematics is one of the school's 'strengths'.
However, the inspectors said teaching of phonics needs to be improved as does history and geography curriculums too.
Headteacher Yvonne Barnes, said: "I am delighted with our recent inspection result.
Most Read
- 1 Weston murderer has sentence extended over prison fight
- 2 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
- 3 'Pride' after Weston school rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors
- 4 Weston car wash REFUSED planning permission was still operating
- 5 Man suspected of exploiting workers hit by court conditions
- 6 LETTER: 'Is council 'walking the talk' over climate change?'
- 7 Use up your stamps by next year - or face a surcharge
- 8 Warrant issued for arrest of man JAILED in his absence for PC assault
- 9 Arrests after vehicle stopped in Weston over catalytic converter thefts
- 10 Major roadworks finished in HALF projected time - to beat half-term
"It reflects the commitment of all the highly skilled staff and the good quality education the children receive both academically and for their individual personal development and wellbeing.
"A big thank you to the whole school community for their on-going support."
To view the full report, visit Ofsted here.