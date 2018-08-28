Advanced search

GB paralympian visits Worle school

PUBLISHED: 13:58 21 January 2019

Aaron Phipps, part of the Team GB wheelchair rugby team, talking with pupils Jacob, Ashton, Harrison and Jasmine. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Aaron Phipps, part of the Team GB wheelchair rugby team, talking with pupils Jacob, Ashton, Harrison and Jasmine. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Great Britain athlete inspired youngsters about his sport and life journey.

Wheelchair athlete Aaron Phipps talked to children of Mead Vale Primary School about the challenges he has faced during his career.

Aaron is part of the Team GB wheelchair rugby team and competed in the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

He also won a silver medal at the 2011 GB Cup.

He also became the first disabled person to climb Mount Kilimanjaro unassisted in 2016.

Aaron spoke with wheelchair users including Lee Molland, the school’s academy trust sports’ champion.

The school’s PE lead Daniel Watkins liaised with the Youth Sport Trust to find a wheelchair athlete to talk to the children.

Aaron said: “Sport changed my life and opened up so many opportunities for me.

“I hope I can inspire the young people I meet to make positive choices in their lives.”

