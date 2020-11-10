School to host UK youth eco summit day

Published: 12:15 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020

Worle Community School Academy will host the Youth Climate Summit today (Tuesday).

The academy will host hundreds of teachers and youth ambassadors online in an event designed to tackle the climate emergency.

UK schools will unite to learn and make pledges for the planet – the week when world leaders should have been meeting for the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The summit will launch a new campaign, Let’s Go Zero, aimed at getting all UK schools to be carbon zero by 2030.

Jack Clark, WCSA’s head boy and founding editor of the school’s eco news magazine, Green Gazette, said: “We are delighted to host the latest Youth Climate Summit.

“It is a massive honour for the students and the school to be given this opportunity. We are passionate about making the planet a better place.”

WCSA has produced a number of environmental initiatives over the past two years. It has installed two electric car chargers and won an award for environmental travel to school.

The school already has electric bikes, cycle training, bike fixing, a travel champion and walking and road safety skills.

At the summit, there will be more than 150 free online sessions for primary and secondary schools, as well as sessions, fun at home activities and evening film viewings.

There will also be inspiring green careers talks with representatives from Tesco, LEGO and WWF-UK.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Well done to students and the environmental team for securing a place for WCSA in the environmental summit.

“This is a massive opportunity for them all and to help save the planet.”