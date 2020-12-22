Schools make foodbank donations

Published: 3:00 PM December 22, 2020

Two schools have donated food and items to Weston Foodbank in time for Christmas.

Students, parents, carers, staff and the community have dropped huge amounts of food and items into Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy, which have been donated to Weston Foodbank.

The foodbank collected the items which totalled more than 1,000 kilos.

Priory principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Every year our students, parents, staff, academy and community astonish me with the levels of their giving. This was a colossal amount.

“We are delighted to support such a wonderful charity with these essential items.”

Both schools are part of the Priory Leaning Trust.

Worle Community School also donated items to the foodbank. - Credit: Shane Dean

Worle principal Jacqui Scott said: “Thank you to each and every person who has donated to this wonderful charity and cause.

“The demand is even greater this year, and people have really responded to the need.”

Neville Coles, chief executive of The Priory Learning Trust, added: “This is terrific generosity for such a great cause. Thank you to everyone who donated.”