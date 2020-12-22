News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Primary school's nativity performances go virtual

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:00 PM December 22, 2020   
Children of St Martin's Primary School in the Christmas nativity

St Martin's Christmas nativity was shown online this year. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

A Worle primary school enjoyed nativity performances with a difference this year. 

Despite not being able to perform the usual Christmas nativities and productions at St Martin's Primary School, staff were creative and produced virtual versions in their individual year group bubbles across the school.  

Children of St Martin's Primary School in the Christmas nativity

St Martin's Christmas nativity was shown online this year. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

The plays were then uploaded online and shared with parents. Reception and year one classes put together their nativities, which were pre-recorded with children performing their individual speaking parts.  

Year two recorded Christmas carols while Key Stage Two year groups produced a Christingle video and Christmas productions.  

St Martin's even managed to do a virtual staff Christmas performance assembly, recorded in staff bubble groups, then compiled for children to watch on the last days of term. 

Children of St Martin's Primary School in the Christmas nativity

St Martin's Christmas nativity was shown online this year. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Headteacher Simon Marriott said: “These performances were brilliant and lots of parents sent in feedback complimenting the hard work by the children and staff. 

“The staff’s assembly was performed in a panto-style production and is always a highlight which the children enjoy."

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub sold after more than two years on market
  2. 2 TV presenter urges people to tune into Christmas carol service on Weston pier
  3. 3 Bristol events organisers set to celebrate 2021 with a fun-filled programme
  1. 4 Weston school praised for supporting families during challenging year
  2. 5 Grand Pier owners agree to turn SeaQuarium into 'special concept' restaurant
  3. 6 Shop Local: Gift store's Christmas toy drive overwhelming success
  4. 7 Weston restaurant owner reveals coronavirus struggles as BAME businesses 'disproportionately hit' by virus
  5. 8 North Somerset to drop to tier two on Saturday
  6. 9 Elderly woman assaulted in her home by man pretending to deliver parcel

The school’s fundraising team worked hard raising money for the school by organising Christmas events and competitions. 

The whole school also took part in a Santa Run organised by the PE team.  

Children of St Martin's Primary School on the Santa run.

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Over the last two weeks of term, children and staff attempted to run or walk the distance from St Martin's, in Spring Hill, to the North Pole.  

Children of St Martin's Primary School on the Santa run.

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children of St Martin's Primary School on the Santa run.

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Mr Marroitt added: “The children were all given a Santa hat to get them into the Christmas spirit.

"They all had great fun and made a fantastic effort in completing 1,754 miles of the 2,600-mile journey - burning a massive 175,000 calories. 

“The children also enjoyed their Christmas dinner experience over two days this year.  

“The lunchtime team and Chartwells kitchen staff all worked extremely hard and there was a lovely festive atmosphere and buzz of excitement in the school dining hall.”

Children of St Martin's Primary School with their Christmas lunch

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children of St Martin's Primary School with their Christmas lunch

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children of St Martin's Primary School with their Christmas lunch

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

Catch Santa in a tuk-tuk in Weston this weekend

Carrington Walker

person

Man and woman arrested after baby found dead in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Facebook

Puxton Park cuts ties with salon after it charged extra for kids with...

Carrington Walker

person

Muriel, 91, receives Covid-19 vaccine in Weston-super-Mare

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus