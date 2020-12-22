Primary school's nativity performances go virtual

Published: 5:00 PM December 22, 2020

A Worle primary school enjoyed nativity performances with a difference this year.

Despite not being able to perform the usual Christmas nativities and productions at St Martin's Primary School, staff were creative and produced virtual versions in their individual year group bubbles across the school.

St Martin's Christmas nativity was shown online this year. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

The plays were then uploaded online and shared with parents. Reception and year one classes put together their nativities, which were pre-recorded with children performing their individual speaking parts.

Year two recorded Christmas carols while Key Stage Two year groups produced a Christingle video and Christmas productions.

St Martin's even managed to do a virtual staff Christmas performance assembly, recorded in staff bubble groups, then compiled for children to watch on the last days of term.

St Martin's Christmas nativity was shown online this year. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Headteacher Simon Marriott said: “These performances were brilliant and lots of parents sent in feedback complimenting the hard work by the children and staff.

“The staff’s assembly was performed in a panto-style production and is always a highlight which the children enjoy."

The school’s fundraising team worked hard raising money for the school by organising Christmas events and competitions.

The whole school also took part in a Santa Run organised by the PE team.

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Over the last two weeks of term, children and staff attempted to run or walk the distance from St Martin's, in Spring Hill, to the North Pole.

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children enjoying the Santa run. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Mr Marroitt added: “The children were all given a Santa hat to get them into the Christmas spirit.

"They all had great fun and made a fantastic effort in completing 1,754 miles of the 2,600-mile journey - burning a massive 175,000 calories.

“The children also enjoyed their Christmas dinner experience over two days this year.

“The lunchtime team and Chartwells kitchen staff all worked extremely hard and there was a lovely festive atmosphere and buzz of excitement in the school dining hall.”

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School

Children enjoying their Christmas lunch. - Credit: St Martin's Primary School



