There With You: Skidmores launches free delivery service for isolated customers

Brian and Mike Skidmore with one of their vans they will be using to deliver to the elderly. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle store will help vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Skidmores is offering a mobile ‘try before you buy’ service for its furniture.

The store, which has been a part of the High Street for 101 years, will also collect food shopping and deliver for free to the elderly within the Weston and Worle area.

Mike Byrne of Skidmores told the Mercury: “As a business we will come through this the other side, but some of our customers will not.

“The elderly are vulnerable so we will do what we can to help them.

“We are following Government guidelines and will stand suitably from others and we are also regularly cleaning down our vans to make sure people are safe.

“We need to bring that wartime spirit back, look after each other and turn a negative situation into a positive one.”

To place an order, call 01934 513740.