13-year-old girl who wants to find cure for cancer secures Oxbridge scholarship

Kira of Worle Community School, aged 13, has won a scholarship to either Oxford or Cambridge. - Credit: Worle School

A 13-year-old girl who one day wants to find the cure for Alzheimer's and brain cancer has won a prestigious scholarship to Oxford and Cambridge.

Kira, of Worle Community School, is 'over the moon' after securing a scholarship to Immerse Education summer schools in medicine at the world's top two universities.

The budding future neuroscientist won the rare achievements after her essay submission, titled 'should all vaccines for all diseases be made mandatory?', was chosen out of tens of thousands of applicants worldwide.

The summer schools are designed and taught by experts in their fields at the world's best educational institutions with a range of possible subjects, including engineering, law, creative writing and artificial intelligence.

Kira has also received help from the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust - run by the Grand Pier - after it funded the scheme and provided a laptop for her studies.

A GoFundMe page has also been set-up to help provide stationery and other materials.

Kira’s big dream is to become an award-winning neuroscientist with specialisms in brain disease research and hopes to one day find treatment for Alzheimer's and brain cancer.

She said: "I would like to thank everyone including teachers, donators and Michelle Michael for all their encouragement and support in helping me to achieve my dreams."

She has also taken four free Open University courses in civil rights, youth mental health, child psychology and emotional disorders to support her future pursuits.

Kira is part of Worle School's youth choir and a band called R3ckl3ss - reckless - with five other friends too.

Grand Pier director, Michelle Michael, said: "When Kira’s mum contacted us with the news about her search for help to attend summer camp, we were delighted to help.

"Our charitable trust focuses on making a difference to local people’s lives and we hope that our small contribution will go some way towards Kira achieving her career goals."

The Axentis Michael Charitable Trust was set-up in 2003 to help provide financial support to those who live in Weston and the immediate area.

It was named in memory of the hotelier and businessman as a one-off event. It now hosts a bi-annual memorial ball.