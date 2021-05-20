Virginia, 13, donates her lockdown locks to charity
- Credit: Shane Dean
A Worle pupil has had more than half of her metre-long hair cut off to raise money for The Little Princess cancer charity after learning about the devastating disease in school.
Virginia Rulli-Gibbs, a year nine student of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA), is raising hundreds of pounds for The Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides real-hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.
Virginia is passionate to make the world a better place - starting with helping charities. She then aims to embark on a legal career before becoming an MP, then Prime Minister one day.
She said: “I learned about cancer in a school lesson and wanted to do all I could to help people.
“I have been growing my hair so that I can give it to someone who needs it, through The Little Princess Trust.
“When a child loses their hair to cancer, The Little Princess Trust will be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity."
Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Virginia is an inspiration and deserves full credit for her thoughtfulness and action to help others.”
To support Virginia https://gofund.me/ae06b643