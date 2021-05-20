News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Virginia, 13, donates her lockdown locks to charity  

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Virginia Rulli-Gibbs has cut her hair off to raise money for The Little Princess cancer charity.

Virginia Rulli-Gibbs has cut her hair off to raise money for The Little Princess cancer charity. - Credit: Shane Dean

A Worle pupil has had more than half of her metre-long hair cut off to raise money for The Little Princess cancer charity after learning about the devastating disease in school.

Virginia Rulli-Gibbs, a year nine student of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA), is raising hundreds of pounds for The Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real-hair wigs to children across the UK who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Virginia is passionate to make the world a better place - starting with helping charities. She then aims to embark on a legal career before becoming an MP, then Prime Minister one day.

She said: “I learned about cancer in a school lesson and wanted to do all I could to help people.

“I have been growing my hair so that I can give it to someone who needs it, through The Little Princess Trust.

“When a child loses their hair to cancer, The Little Princess Trust will be there with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity."

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Virginia is an inspiration and deserves full credit for her thoughtfulness and action to help others.”

To support Virginia https://gofund.me/ae06b643

Andrew Scott


