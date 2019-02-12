Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright. Archant

A Worle teenager died from multiple injuries sustained after she was hit be a train, a coroner has ruled.

Evie Wright died on March 6 last year after being struck on the Corondale Road crossing, near Weston Milton station, at 4.37pm.

An inquest held at Avon Coroner’s Court, in Flax Bourton, today (Thursday), revealed Evie had no physical or mental health issues.

She attended Worle Community School normally and despite leaving a trampolining lesson early, her teacher said she did not appear upset.

A friend had been sent a Snapchat picture from the 15-year-old at around 3.30pm of an outfit she planned to wear at a weekend sleepover.

The train driver applied his brakes when he saw Evie but did not have sufficient time to react as the train was travelling at 36mph when it hit her.

Network Rail confirmed the minimum sighting distance required by law at level crossings had increased from 190 metres to 717 metres at the last risk assessment, which took place in January 2018.

The Worle Community School pupil was a ‘popular’ student and keen netball player, having played for Royals Netball Club youth team in the Avon Netball League and for the club’s adult team in the Weston and District Netball League.

British Transport Police Detective Sergeant Paul Stanley said: “We were called to reports of train striking a person shortly after 4.30pm.

“There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and there was not evidence she intended to harm herself or end her life.

“Evie was a popular student and excelled at sports, particularly netball.”

Senior coroner Maria Voisin reached a narrative consultation as it was ‘unknown why Evie walked onto the track’.

She added: “I do not know why she did what she did, this is a truly devastating case.

“Evie was a typical teenage girl, she was popular within her big friendship circles and a talented sportswoman.”