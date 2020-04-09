Advanced search

Student features at BBC Crufts show

PUBLISHED: 08:00 11 April 2020

Makayla Nunn at Crufts. Picture: Shane Dean

Makayla Nunn at Crufts. Picture: Shane Dean

An inspirational student showed off her dogs at an award-winning show.

Priory Community School Academy student Makayla Nunn, aged 16, took part in the world-famous dog competition Crufts.

The opportunity arose when she was asked by a sheltie breeder to walk the dogs around the Crufts ring.

Makayla handled three dogs in three different classes, one of which won her class at Crufts in 2017.

The teenager has battled ME since the age of eight, raising thousands of pounds for the cause to help others.

Makayla also had her education transformed by a robot, Daz, which allowed her to continue lessons sitting in classes for her when she was too ill to attend school

Principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Makayla has been simply wonderful over the last five years at Priory.

“We are very proud of her for her determination and courage and her big heart for charity and the community.”

