Worle student becomes one of Britain's top mathematicians

Thomas Duford of Worle Community School, aged 16, is one of Britain's best mathematicians. - Credit: Worle School

A student from Worle Community School has achieved100 per cent in a national maths competition which makes him one of the country's top mathematicians.

Thomas Duford, aged 16, competed in the Intermediate Maths Challenge, which tests reasoning and problem solving in 60-minutes, with an exceptionally rare full marks.

His extraordinary achievement against 700,000 other students means Thomas is now one of Britain's brightest number crunchers.

He has now also been invited to take part in the prestigious Maclaurin Olympiad which is a further two-hour test that only 600 qualifying students can enter.

Head of maths at Worle, Sean Wood, said: "Since year seven, Thomas has amazed us with his fantastic problem solving skills.

"He has achieved great results every year in the Maths Challenge and remarkably he's managed to raise the bar even further with every year that he's passed.

"I wish him every success with his future endeavours and I know he has a very bright future ahead of him."

Thomas was one of a number of Worle students who have been awarded with a gold, silver and bronze certificate in the competition this year.