School producing science champions

Published: 10:02 AM January 20, 2021

Julian (left) was presented with his £10 Amazon voucher prize after finishing first in the year eight competition while Emily, finished runner-up. - Credit: Shane Dean

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) is producing dozens of Tassomai science champions who are showing exceptional work after completing quizzes and tests.

The champions – who use the online app Tassomai – are selected weekly and then go into a prize draw for their year group, with a £10 Amazon voucher for the overall winner.

Head of science Martin Davis said: “The students have shown real enthusiasm for these competitions with some excellent work in every year of the school.

“The app and competitions are proving very popular. These learning tests and quizzes are also proven to help students build confidence, establish good learning techniques and reduce exam stress.”

The WCSA science team constantly looks for innovative ways to enhance students’ learning experience in and out of school.

Tassomai is an online learning and revision platform that students can complete in school, after school or during distance learning times.

The learning app creates daily goals for students, so they have to answer a certain number of questions in order to hit their targets.