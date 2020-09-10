Advanced search

Students go back to school

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 September 2020

Students returned to WCSA last week. Picture: Shane Dean

Students returned to WCSA last week. Picture: Shane Dean

New students enjoyed their first days at school last week.

Students returned to WCSA last week. Picture: Shane DeanStudents returned to WCSA last week. Picture: Shane Dean

Students at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) were treated to two days of induction, lessons and fun.

They enjoyed making new friends and taking part in sport activities in the September sunshine.

Head boy and girl team, Jack Clark and Olivia Finch, spent two days with the students alongside the head of year Rachel Brace.

Rachel said: “It was a fantastic start for our students.

“The weather was excellent and there was a tremendous atmosphere. They are really lovely students.”

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “It was so lovely to welcome all our new students and we are really looking forward to getting to know them and seeing them prosper here at WCSA.”

