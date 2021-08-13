News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:54 AM August 13, 2021   
Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Students gathered at an iconic Weston venue to celebrate the end of their time at school.

Worle Community School Academy year 11 students enjoyed their prom at the Grand Pier last night (Thursday).

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

More than 100 bikers escorted from Weston Bike Night escorted youngsters to the venue, while limousines and Mustangs were also selected as modes of transport.

Worle School and other schools in the Priory Learning Trust cancelled their proms for a second year running due to coronavirus restrictions in place.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Parents then took it upon themselves to organise the event and find a suitable venue.

In June, parents set up a petition to have the prom on school grounds, which attracted more than 120 signatures but was unsuccessful. 

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier.

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Principal of Hans Price Academy ‘incredibly proud’ of students
  2. 2 Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week
  3. 3 Concerns 25 affordable homes will close gap between North Somerset villages
  1. 4 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  2. 5 Hundreds of fines issued for littering and antisocial behaviour
  3. 6 PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night
  4. 7 Successful sea shanty festival to return next year
  5. 8 North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Worle students enjoy 'sensational' set of results
  6. 9 North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Priory students praised for 'determination and courage'
  7. 10 New service to help people with dementia in Weston
Worle Community School Academy
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Burnham-on-Sea Pier at 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
light-brick exterior detached two-storey house with lawn spanning the back with trees in front and views over Weston

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Modern house in sought-after hillside location in Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
The road will reopen on Friday.

'Major improvements' begin on Weston road

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus