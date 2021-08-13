PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night

Published: 10:54 AM August 13, 2021

Students gathered at an iconic Weston venue to celebrate the end of their time at school.

Worle Community School Academy year 11 students enjoyed their prom at the Grand Pier last night (Thursday).

Worle School Pupils Proms evening on the Grand Pier. - Credit: Mark Atherton

More than 100 bikers escorted from Weston Bike Night escorted youngsters to the venue, while limousines and Mustangs were also selected as modes of transport.

Worle School and other schools in the Priory Learning Trust cancelled their proms for a second year running due to coronavirus restrictions in place.

