PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night
Published: 10:54 AM August 13, 2021
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Students gathered at an iconic Weston venue to celebrate the end of their time at school.
Worle Community School Academy year 11 students enjoyed their prom at the Grand Pier last night (Thursday).
More than 100 bikers escorted from Weston Bike Night escorted youngsters to the venue, while limousines and Mustangs were also selected as modes of transport.
Worle School and other schools in the Priory Learning Trust cancelled their proms for a second year running due to coronavirus restrictions in place.
Parents then took it upon themselves to organise the event and find a suitable venue.
In June, parents set up a petition to have the prom on school grounds, which attracted more than 120 signatures but was unsuccessful.
