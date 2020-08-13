Advanced search

Worle students raise thousands of pounds for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:55 16 August 2020

Students have raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities. Picture: Shane Dean

Students have raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities. Picture: Shane Dean

Students have raised thousands of pounds for charities despite being in lockdown.

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) raised nearly £3,000 for the Priory Learning Trust charity of the year, In Charley’s Memory.

Youngsters also raised £588 for Sport Relief, £463 for Children In Need, £529 for the Australian Red Cross and £517 for the World Wildlife Fund.

WCSA kicked off the fundraising with year seven students with tutor Tina Burrows, seeing them raise £100.

Tina said: “They are just the best group of students anyone could ever wish for. They are generous, caring and thoughtful.”

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “Our students, parents, carers and community amaze me every year with their giving. Even despite the coronavirus lockdown, they have still managed to raise large amounts of money for fantastic causes both local and right around the world.”

