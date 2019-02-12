Stage performance of West End show by Worle students

Students will perform Whistle Down The Wind. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Worle students will give their take on a West End show tonight (Wednesday).

Priory Community School will perform Whistle Down The Wind at the school’s main hall in Queensway at 6.30pm.

Additional 6.30pm showings will takesplace tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

The plot sees an escaped killer take refuge on a remote Lancashire farm, where the owners’ three children mistakenly believe him to be the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Excitement erupts as word spreads among the children in their farming community.

Music for the original play was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Head of drama, Jessica Hall, is pleased with the teenagers.

She said: “Preparation has gone well and I’m excited to see the students perform on the night.

“We have some incredibly talented students with big futures ahead of them.”

Tickets, priced £4-6, can be purchased from the school’s finance office.