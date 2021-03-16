Appeal after takeaway staff abused and assaulted

Published: 3:58 PM March 16, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Officers investigating an assault in Worle are seeking witnesses to help them with their enquiries.

At approximately 8.45pm on February 22, a group of young males were reported to have been verbally abusive to staff in several stores in the High Street.

It culminated in them making inappropriate sexual comments towards female members of staff working in a takeaway.

A fellow employee asked the group of males to leave and a confrontation ensued, which lead to him and another male colleague being struck. Both sustained facial injuries and cuts and bruises.

The premises was also damaged and a mobile phone stolen.

The group of males fled in the direction of the health centre and cemetery before police arrived.

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We are hoping to speak to three other people in connection with our enquiries.

"They are described as white, late-teens, and was wearing a black sweatshirt with orange stripes down the sleeves; male three who was black, an adult, approximately 5ft 7ins and with plaited hair in chevrons across his head. He was wearing a tracksuit; and male four who was white, around 5ft, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit."

PC Declan Coppock added: “This was a nasty incident in which a number of males verbally abused staff members and made inappropriate sexual remarks before physically attacking two others.

“We’d like to hear from any members of the public who witnessed what happened or can help us identify the person pictured who we wish to speak with as part of our enquiries.

“If you can assist us, please call 101 and give the call-handler crime reference number 5221038797.”