'Not fit and proper' taxi driver loses appeal against licence ban

PUBLISHED: 15:55 16 August 2019

Kutuk was ordered to pay North Somerset Council £2,000 in costs.

A former taxi driver who allegedly behaved in an inappropriate way has failed to regain his licence.

Erkan Kutuk, of Saxby Close in Worle, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on August 9 in a bid to have his licence reinstated.

But the appeal was dismissed and Kutuk was ordered to pay North Somerset Council £2,000 in costs.

The authority's licensing committee revoked Kutuk's licence in January after several complaints were received about alleged aggressive and inappropriate behaviour and councillors decided he was not 'fit and proper' to hold a licence.

Kutuk then unsuccessfully appealed to both the magistrates and crown courts.

Cllr Mike Bell, the council's executive member with responsibility for licensing, promised the authority would take a hard stance when necessary.

He said: "We will not tolerate any inappropriate or aggressive behaviour from licensed drivers.

"The licence process, which includes fully enhanced DBS checks, is there to ensure people using taxis feel safe, secure and comfortable.

"Anything less than this will not be tolerated in the interest of public safety and rogue drivers will be taken off the road."

