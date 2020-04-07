Advanced search

Teacher sets lockdown running challenge to raise money for NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:12 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 07 April 2020

Tina Burrows will raise money for the NHS. Picture: Tina Burrows

Tina Burrows will raise money for the NHS. Picture: Tina Burrows

Archant

A Worle teacher will run the London Marathon in her own back yard after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.

Tina Burrows will run the 26.2 miles distance between April 1-26, finishing on her 59th birthday, when the annual marathon was originally due to take place.

Tina, who works at Worle Community School Academy, will cover the distance in a variety of methods including an exercise bike, rowing machine, treadmill and laps around the garden.

She said: “It all started as a personal small challenge just to get me off the sofa with a goal and has snowballed into something a bit bigger.

“I thought to start a Just Giving page as then the NHS gets all the donations.

“Friends and family are joining in, some doing the challenge too and others just donating.”

Tina still plans on running the rescheduled marathon in October to raise funds for Weston Hospicecare.

To donate money, click here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Care worker creates ‘jolly good’ homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

PICTURES: Weston’s empty streets, parks and beaches due to coronavirus lock down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Care worker creates ‘jolly good’ homemade face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

Judy wearing her homemade face mask.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus: Last chance to bid for Buttler’s World Cup winning shirt

England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill to win the ICC World Cup final at Lord's

Somerset local authorities appeal for care providers

Carers are needed. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Teacher sets lockdown running challenge to raise money for NHS

Tina Burrows will raise money for the NHS. Picture: Tina Burrows

Community store launches delivery service for villagers

Draycott Community Shop is appealing for volunteers to deliver shopping to self-isolators.Picture: Jo Connor
Drive 24