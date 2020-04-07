Teacher sets lockdown running challenge to raise money for NHS

Tina Burrows will raise money for the NHS. Picture: Tina Burrows Archant

A Worle teacher will run the London Marathon in her own back yard after the event was postponed due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tina Burrows will run the 26.2 miles distance between April 1-26, finishing on her 59th birthday, when the annual marathon was originally due to take place.

Tina, who works at Worle Community School Academy, will cover the distance in a variety of methods including an exercise bike, rowing machine, treadmill and laps around the garden.

She said: “It all started as a personal small challenge just to get me off the sofa with a goal and has snowballed into something a bit bigger.

“I thought to start a Just Giving page as then the NHS gets all the donations.

“Friends and family are joining in, some doing the challenge too and others just donating.”

Tina still plans on running the rescheduled marathon in October to raise funds for Weston Hospicecare.

To donate money, click here.