Teen's inspirational story receives Government recognition

PUBLISHED: 08:52 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 12 December 2019

Makayla Nunn (right) with Priory principal Angelos Markoutsas and Daz the robot. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Makayla Nunn (right) with Priory principal Angelos Markoutsas and Daz the robot. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Worle youngster's inspirational story has received Government recognition.

Makayla Nunn, aged 16, of Priory Community School Academy, has lived with ME since the age of eight.

She learns through robot Daz, who sits in her lessons when she is too ill to attend school.

The Government has filmed a video of Makayla and her robot that was used for the Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport and also on International Youth Day.

MORE: Thousands of pounds needed to allow robot to attend school in place of ill student.

Now in her final school year, Makayla plans to study animal management at Weston College from next September, starting a career working with dogs or horses.

She has also won awards for her dog training and achieved the kennel club good citizen bronze, silver and gold awards.

Priory principal Angelos Markoutsas said: "She will have a brilliant career with animals and has shown huge determination."

