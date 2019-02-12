Worle teenager robbed of bike by group of 10 youths
PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 February 2019
Archant
A group of 10 youths robbed a teenager of his bike in Worle.
Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called just after 8pm on February 15 by a woman reporting her son’s bicycle had been stolen by a group of teenagers.
The 13-year-old victim said the group approached him at the underpass near Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Queensway, between 7.15pm and 7.50pm.
Around 10 girls and boys surrounded him, told him to get off the black Cannondale Trial 6 mountain bike and took it.
Officers are making enquiries, including checking CCTV, and will be contacting nearby Priory Community School after half-term.
North Worle councillor Marc Aplin said: “Like everyone else, we want Worle to be a safe place where children, and anyone else, can feel safe.”
Anyone with any information which could help the police investigation, or who has seen the stolen bike, is asked to get in touch with police through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 5219034454.