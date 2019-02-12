Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Worle teenager robbed of bike by group of 10 youths

PUBLISHED: 16:06 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 21 February 2019

The incident occured in the underpass near Sainsbury's supermarket in the Queensway retail park. Picture: Mark Atherton

The incident occured in the underpass near Sainsbury's supermarket in the Queensway retail park. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A group of 10 youths robbed a teenager of his bike in Worle.

Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called just after 8pm on February 15 by a woman reporting her son’s bicycle had been stolen by a group of teenagers.

The 13-year-old victim said the group approached him at the underpass near Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Queensway, between 7.15pm and 7.50pm.

Around 10 girls and boys surrounded him, told him to get off the black Cannondale Trial 6 mountain bike and took it.

Officers are making enquiries, including checking CCTV, and will be contacting nearby Priory Community School after half-term.

North Worle councillor Marc Aplin said: “Like everyone else, we want Worle to be a safe place where children, and anyone else, can feel safe.”

Anyone with any information which could help the police investigation, or who has seen the stolen bike, is asked to get in touch with police through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 5219034454.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle teenager robbed of bike by group of 10 youths

The incident occured in the underpass near Sainsbury's supermarket in the Queensway retail park. Picture: Mark Atherton

Review: Tom Gates Live − Amusing musings and animations

The cast of Tom Gates Live, which is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome.

WIN tickets to Bristol Jazz Festival

Hannah Willams. Picture: Zoltan Nagy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists