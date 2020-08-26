Advanced search

Theatre group launches online talent contest for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:43 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 26 August 2020

Archant

A theatre group has launched an online talent contest to raise money for charity.

Fly High Theatre is an inclusive theatre group based in Worle which has organised an online talent contest, open to children and young people across the area.

Every penny raised will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West.

A Fly High spokesman said: “We wanted to give children the opportunity to share their talents, from dancing to baking to sports, all talents are welcome.

“Children and young people have shown such resilience in recent months and for some it has been more challenging than others.

“We chose the hospice as the support they provide to children and their families is so important.”

Entry costs a minimum of £1 and can be paid by messaging Fly High Theatre on its Facebook page or by emailing flyhightheatre@outlook.com

